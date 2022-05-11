Anti Hindu incidents rising in AP, intervention needed: BJP to Governor

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Biswabhusan Harichandan, Governor of the state, expressing that Hindus in AP were “victims” and that their interests are left unprotected and properties targeted.

The delegation was led by national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana and Mahila Morcha State president B Nirmala Kishore presented Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan with a memorandum on the alleged desecration of Hindu temples, increasing attacks on women and girls, and the current law and order situation.

The memo listed instances of allegedly ‘anti-Hindu’ incidents that had arisen in the state over the past year. They mentioned liquor bottles being thrown at Hindu devotees and Hanuman idol from an “illegally constructed Mosque” in Nellore. “The obvious conclusion being the ruling party favouring the Muslim community and instructing the officials concerned to go slow wherever the minority community are the aggressors,” stated the letter.

Other instances were also mentioned, such as an incident from Tenali wherein local Hindu women were attacked with weapons by Muslim youths. “The Hindu women are terrified and now they feel that they are not safe in their own area. They are feeling insecure as the local ruling party leaders are encouraging the Muslims to attack Hindus and then protecting them using their political clout,” they stated.

The BJP also mentioned that Muslims hold licenses of shops inside the holy Jyotirlinga place in Srisailam. They alleged that all the Muslim businessmen were supported by the local ruling party. “The government of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not filing cases when the victims are Hindus and aggressors are from Muslim community,” they alleged.

The party concluded by saying that the intervention of the Governor’s authority as the constitutional head of the state is needed to save the lives and honour of the Hindus.