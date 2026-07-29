Lok Sabha passes anti-paper leak bill amid slogans, adjourns for the day

New Delhi: On the eighth day of the Parliament Monsoon Session, the Lok Sabha witnessed disruptions yet again after Opposition MPs began raising slogans in the House on Wednesday, July 29.

Opposition MPs earlier questioned the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, subsequently filing adjournment motion notices, which Speaker Om Birla rejected.

Discussion on the anti-paper leak bill resumed, with several MPs participating in the debate. Union Minister Jitendra Singh moved the Bill for consideration and passage, and it was subsequently passed amid massive uproar.

Also Read Cops have to act: Nadda defends police action on NEET protesters

03:22 pm: Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am on Thursday, July 30, following passage of anti-paper leak bill.

03:15 pm: Anti-paper leak amendment bill shows government is open to learning from experience, Jitendra Singh said in Lok Sabha, adding that the rate of suicides related to paper leaks has reduced over the last few years.

03:07 pm: As the proceedings began in Lok Sabha, and MoS Dr Jitendra Singh took the floor, the Opposition MPs could be heard chanting various slogans regarding Amit Shah’s actions.

Slogans including “Amit Shah jawab do” and “We want justice” were raised.

03:01 pm: MoS Jitendra Singh expressed surprise over Rahul Gandhi’s use of “unparliamentary words.” He questioned how helpful LoP’s words are for the cause of students. Singh said since no shots were fired, “the question of issuing order does not arise.”

“The authority to issue such an order rests with the magistrate, not the minister,” he said, refuting Gandhi’s allegation that Shah authorised the firing.

03:00 pm: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla resumes proceedings of the House.

02:51 pm: Words used by LoP Rahul Gandhi expunged.

02:30 pm: Lok Sabha adjourned again till 3 pm as the face-off between the treasury and opposition benches continued over Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier, Speaker Om Birla had adjourned the House till 2.30 pm as treasury benches opposed the remarks made by Gandhi against Shah during the debate on the Anti-Paper Leak Bill.

When the House reconvened, BJP’s Nishikant Dubey cited House rules to say that Gandhi could not use certain terms in Parliament.

Amidst sloganeering from both sides, the Chair adjourned the House till 3 pm.

01:59 pm: Speaker Om Birla adjourns Lok Sabha proceedings till 2:30 pm as massive uproar continued.

01:56 pm: Speaker Om Birla said no allegations can be raised without submitting proper evidence, dismissing Rahul Gandhi’s claims. Meanwhile, Gandhi, visibly frustrated, said his mic was taken away.

01:55 pm: Kiren Rijiju demands Rahul Gandhi furnish the order that shows Amit Shah ordered police violence on students during NEET protests. He slammed Gandhi for making statements to chase “headlines.”

01:50 pm: Following repeated demands for an apology, Rahul Gandhi said his claims that Home Minister Amit Shah ordered the firing were based on the powers that enable only the PM or the Home Minister.

“Speaker sir, the use of force can only be authorised by the Home Minister; it can only be authorised by the Home Minister or the Prime Minister,” to which Speaker Birla said, “Aise nai chalsakta,” urging Gandhi to maintain decorum by presenting facts and not allegations.

01:41 pm: Kiren Rijiju insists that Rahul Gandhi must apologise for stating that Amit Shah “ordered the police to open fire on students.”

“If you do not apologise, then any minister will stand and start spewing random allegations. It is like us saying, ‘Rahul Gandhi murdered someone.’ You have to either apologise or explain on what basis you made the statement.”

01:38 pm: Amid uproar, Akhilesh Yadav told Speaker Birla that if it is not Home Minister Amit Shah who ordered the firing on students, then it is important to debate who was behind the actions.

01:37 pm: Opposition MPs erupted in slogans as Rahul Gandhi’s speech was repeatedly interrupted, with “Bolne do, bolne do. Rahul ji ko bolne do.“

01:37 pm: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju again rebutted Gandhi’s remarks, asking him to be mindful about the choice of his words as the Leader of Opposition.

01:32 pm: LoP Rahul Gandhi slams Home Minister Amit Shah, saying, “The so-called Home Minister of the country does not have the courage to come and sit here. I saw the Home Minister sitting inside his carcade, shaking. He is not here today because he is scared. The Home Minister authorised the shooting of our students. Sir, he ordered the students of India to be shot.”

VIDEO | Parliament Session: Speaking in Lok Sabha, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, says, "I am very happy today to see that he so called Home Minister of this country does not have the courage to come and sit here… why is the Home Minister not here today? The Home Minister is not… pic.twitter.com/PCMWyqJVrU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2026

01:29 pm: Gandhi’s speech continued with him alleging that the entire education system is being run by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “The real enemy is not Dharmendra Pradhan. Your real enemy is RSS. They are the people not letting you be students and who want you to be andhbhakts.”

01:25 pm: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “I very humbly request that the unparliamentary words used by the Leader of Opposition should be expunged. I also appeal the leaders of treasury benches to maintain silence and listen to him (Rahul Gandhi).”

VIDEO | Parliament Monsoon Session: Speaking in Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, says, "I very humbly request that the unparliamentary words used by the Leader of Opposition should be expunged. I also appeal the leaders of treasury benches to maintain silence and listen… pic.twitter.com/6laHGbLaOo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2026

01:21 pm: Rahul Gandhi claimed that the moment he steps up to speak in the House, the ruling MPs start opposing him. Addressing the Speaker, he said, “Sir, to keep the house in order is your esteemed responsibility. The moment I open my mouth, the entire opposition starts to shout.”

अध्यक्ष जी, अगर आप चाहते हैं कि देश में सिर्फ BJP बोले तो मैं चुप होकर बैठ जाऊंगा।



मैं जब भी बोलता हूं… BJP की तरफ से कोई न कोई बोलने लगता है।



जब मैं सदन में yield भी नहीं करता, उसके बावजूद भी सत्ता पक्ष को बोलने का मौका दे दिया जाता है।



: लोकसभा में नेता विपक्ष श्री… pic.twitter.com/TkTnNFXExJ — Congress (@INCIndia) July 29, 2026

01:15 pm: The words Rahul Gandhi has used under the guise of a student’s words are unparliamentary, said Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. He called for the removal of Gandhi’s statements.

01:13 pm: Three categories as described by a “lovely 18-year-old student” who conversed with Rahul Gandhi: Student, idiot, and andhbhakt who follows the idiot.

01:03 pm: “A student understands the value of humility; the student knows that they do not know the truth, respects the existence of other human beings and the universe,” said Rahul Gandhi on his conversation with a female student protester.

The student described another kind of student, whom she termed as “idiots.”

“They believe that knowledge emerges from inside them, that everything that is to be known is known to them. They are arrogant, they believe they are God, they don’t listen, don’t respect other people’s truth. When I asked what do you call them, she said idiots.” The remarks immediately triggered uproar from the NDA ministers with Rahul emphasising that he is not talking about them.

When the disruption continued, Birla said it would be better if Gandhi focuses on the issue on hand.

01:01 pm: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, began his address by stating that he was “very proud” of the students who went to the streets by not showing hatred or violence.

VIDEO | Parliament Monsoon Session: Speaking in Lok Sabha, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, says, "Reassured by what future of this country did on our streets. Students' protest was not violence or hatred but a deep expression of the youth, all political parties must respect this… pic.twitter.com/UtR5zo8LjK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2026

12:53 pm: Rajasthan MP Hanuman Beniwal urged Speaker Jagdambika Pal to extend speaking time for more than just three minutes, at least for the ministers who went to Jantar Mantar themselves in solidarity, earning a smile from the speaker.

12:50 pm: Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament.

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Parliament. He will speak in the House shortly where a discussion on Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 is underway. pic.twitter.com/Nh5AJF4HIR — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2026

12:39 pm: Kerala MP NK Premchandran opposed the anti-paper leak Bill, suggesting instead that it should be introduced to the public to understand their opinion on the legislation.

12:33 pm: BJP MP Dr Bhola Singh attacks the UAPA government over the lack of legislation addressing exam irregularities. He commended the current Centre for implementing fast-track courts, special committees and other provisions to reduce paper leaks and take stringent action against those involved in the act.

As a UP minister, Singh questioned Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on how many backward class people he helped move forward, referring to Yadav’s comments on Tuesday’s proceedings.

12:26 pm: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to participate in the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

12:20 pm: Independent MP Pappu Yadav, who is aligned with the Congress, said several students have died by suicide while lakhs slipped into depression after scoring poorly in the NEET retest, alleging that the question paper had undergone a qualitative change.

12:10 pm: Speaker Om Birla takes over the chair, shuts down Opposition sloganeering. He appealed to them to return to their seats and allow the proceedings to continue.

“I have given adequate time to everyone to speak. The House sat till 11 pm last night,” Birla said.

12:08 pm: Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai introduces the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment Bill), 2026 in the Lok Sabha.

12:08 pm: MP PP Chaudhary moves a motion to extend time for the presentation of the Report of the Joint Committee on the “Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty- ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 up to the first day of the last week of the Winter Session, 2026.

Anti-Paper Leak Bill

The government introduced the amendment bill on Monday, days after nationwide student protests over the NEET controversy culminated in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister.

The proposed legislation seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act to provide for stricter punishment of up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh for those involved in paper leaks.

The opposition has been raising the NEET paper leak issue since the Monsoon session began on July 20, disrupting proceedings and limiting legislative business largely to the introduction of two bills.