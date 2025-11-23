Anti-polygamy bill does not ‘target’ Miyas: Himanta

Tezpur: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the state government’s proposed bill to ban polygamy is not aimed at targeting ‘Miyas’, adding that the practice exists among people of other religions as well.

He maintained that the practice of marrying multiple women is more prevalent among Miyas.

“In checking polygamy, we are not targeting Miyas. People of other religions also do it,” Sarma told reporters on sidelines of a programme at Rangapara in Sonitpur district.

‘Miya’ is originally a pejorative term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, and the non-Bengali-speaking people generally identify them as Bangladeshi immigrants.

Sarma maintained that though polygamy is more prevalent among Miyas, “it cannot be said that it does not happen among Hindus”.

The state Cabinet on November 9 approved a bill to ban polygamy, barring some exceptions, which will award seven years of rigorous imprisonment to an accused of the crime.

The chief minister asserted that he will continue “disturbing doubtful Miyas” till he is in power.

Sarma also took a swipe at the Congress, stating that “Miyas are oxygen” for the opposition party.

“Congress has no standing in Assam. It will fight in 22 seats. The party will take large sums from candidates, with hints already given to aspiring candidates to pay Rs 1 crore in advance and Rs 3 crore later,” he said, alleging the party had collected money from candidates earlier as well.

He hinted that the seats where Congress will contest will be minority-dominated ones.

Election for the 126-member Assam Assembly is scheduled next year.

The chief minister maintained that his government has undertaken welfare steps for Miyas also, pointing that they are benefiting from all schemes such as Orunudoi, entrepreneurship development scheme for women, etc.

He added that there is no problem in bringing them under welfare schemes, but they should refrain from activities such as encroachment of any open land.