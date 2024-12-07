Anti Velama remarks: Telangana Cong chief seeks explanation from Shadnagar MLA

Hyderabad: TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud has sought an explanation from Shadnagar MLA V Shankaraiah regarding his recent inflammatory remarks directed at the Velama community.

In a video that went viral on December 6, Shankaraiah was seen using derogatory language and threatening physical violence against members of the community, stating, “As the Shadnagar MLA, I’m telling you, I will resort to physical attacks against you Velamas.”

BRS slams remarks

In response to the incident, BRS MLC K Kavitha questioned whether Shankaraiah’s comments reflect the official position of the Congress party towards the Velama community.

She has demanded clarity from chief minister A Revanth Reddy and TPCC President Goud regarding their stance on Shankaraiah’s remarks.

Complaint filed in Jagtial

The Velama community has reacted strongly as members of the community filed a complaint in Jagtial against Shankaraiah with the local police and is demanding an apology by Saturday evening.

They have warned that failure to address this issue could lead to protests and further escalation of tensions.

The community leaders criticised chief minister Revanth Reddy for “promoting” caste-based politics by targeting their community.

They stated that it is inappropriate for a leader in his position to encourage such divisive tactics.

The community emphasized that no political party can sustain itself if it fosters caste-based politics, urging leaders from both the Congress and BJP to take a stand on this issue.