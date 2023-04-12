Antilia case: Threatening ‘most strongly guarded family’ unthinkable, says Waze

Mumbai: Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his kin are the “most strongly guarded private family of India” and “threatening” them with “unexplodable” explosives is one of the “silliest” things to do and under no circumstance he can think of committing such a crime, former policeman Sachin Waze has said in his fresh bail plea filed before a Mumbai court in the Antilia bomb scare case.

Waze, currently lodged in jail, is a key accused in the case of recovery of an explosives -laden SUV from near Ambani’s house, Antilia, in February 2021, and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, whose vehicle was used in the crime.

He has moved the bail application before a special NIA (National Investigation Agency) court, saying the entire case against him “is based on bald allegations with inadmissible material” that cannot be relied upon at any stage to prosecute him.

The court asked the prosecution to file its reply on Waze’s plea and adjourned the matter to April 26.

His plea said as a citizen of India, Waze has the highest regards for Ambani and his family members for their contribution in growth of the Indian economy.

As a police officer, the applicant (Waze) is fully aware that the Ambanis are the “most strongly guarded private family” of India, thus “threatening” them that, too, with certain “unexplodable” low-quality explosives coupled with irrelevant anonymous note is one of the most silly things one could ever do, the bail plea said.

Under no circumstances the applicant could even think of committing such a “silly” crime, it added.

There was no material on record in form of statement to suggest anyone, including the Ambani family members, was in fear of death as alleged by the prosecution, said the former assistant police inspector (API), who was dismissed from service in May 2021 after his arrest.

Even if the prosecution’s case is assumed to be true without admitting the same, such an activity would not amount to an “act of terror” as contemplated under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act), Waze’s application claimed.

The former API is currently in judicial custody and lodged at Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

On February 25, 2021, an explosives-laden SUV was found near industrialist Ambani’s residence in south Mumbai. Hiran, who had said he was in possession of the SUV before it was allegedly stolen, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5, 2021.

Besides Waze, a few more police officials and some private individuals are named as accused in the high-profile case.