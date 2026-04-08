Anu Aggarwal recalls collapsing due to wrong injection post fatal accident

Mumbai: Actress Anu Aggarwal has opened up about how she was back on set despite major accident, followed by getting injected in a wrong nerve, making her collapse yet again.

The actress shared a few stills of herself from a movie of hers, and penned about her accident followed by all the details of it.

The actress started, “But I didn’t die. I was in the hospital. And even there, a wrong injection hit a nerve—I screamed, collapsed again. The next day, I was back on set. My leg was injured. Bandaged.”

The costume had a slit on that side—so they stitched it and moved the slit to the other side. And we shot. Hundreds of dancers.

A palace set. Days of production.”

She highlighted that she knew everything was at stake – from the producer’s money to everybody’s time.

“The producer’s money. Time. Everything at stake. I couldn’t let that suffer because of me.”

She mentioned that after Aashiqui she started meditating and made it a lifestyle.

“After Aashiqui, I had started meditating—twice a day, no matter where I was.

That discipline stayed with me. So I showed up. Fully. Later, they said I was extremely professional #OnSetAccident #ActorLife #Professionalism #Meditation #anuaggarwal.”

Anu’s post revisits the terrifying incident of her near-fatal car accident that she suffered in 1999.

The accident, had reportedly left her in a coma for weeks and drastically changed her life.

The accident, as stated by her in many of her earlier interviews, not only affected her physical appearance but also had a deep and negative impact on her overall health, including thatbof the mind, that further required years of recovery and rehabilitation.

Talking about Anu Aggarwal, the actress was one of the most popular faces of the early 1990s, rising to fame with Mahesh Bhatt’s 1990 musical hit “Aashiqui.”

The film’s humongous success earned her the title of the “Aashiqui girl,” making her an overnight sensation.

She, later went on to feature in films such as “King Uncle,” “Khal-Naaikaa,” and “Return of Jewel Thief,” among others.