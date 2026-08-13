Anupama Parameswaran compares ex to ‘Anniyan’, reveals abuse

Hyderabad: Anupama Parameswaran’s recent post about healing and choosing herself was not just another cryptic breakup note. Behind those few lines, the actress says, were two years of emotional pain, control and a relationship that slowly made her lose herself.

In a candid conversation with Dhanya Varma, Anupama revealed that she had endured what she described as “narcissistic abuse” for nearly two years. The actress said her family and friends could see her changing as she became withdrawn, lost significant weight and began “shrinking” instead of flourishing.

‘Some days he was Remo, the next day Anniyan’

Explaining the unpredictable nature of the relationship, Anupama compared her former partner’s behaviour to the contrasting personalities in Vikram’s Anniyan.

“Some days, he would be Remo. The next day, he would be Anniyan,” she said.

According to Anupama, the relationship followed a disturbing cycle. Her partner would shower her with affection on one day, turn cruel the next and later return with tears, apologies and promises that it would never happen again.

She added that the same person who caused her pain would also become the one offering comfort, leaving her emotionally dependent and constantly questioning herself.

Engagement talks began within three months

Anupama also revealed that the relationship moved at lightning speed. Her former partner reportedly introduced her to his family after only a few dates, while conversations about an engagement began within three months.

The actress, however, refused to rush into marriage and asked for more time. Responding to those who called her a “gold digger”, Anupama said she was the one who stepped back from the engagement.

The relationship also began affecting her career. Anupama claimed she rejected several films and stayed away from the promotions of Dragon, one of the biggest successes of her career, because her partner had started controlling her professional decisions as well.

Was she talking about Dhruv Vikram?

Anupama carefully avoided revealing the person’s identity. However, her Anniyan comparison has naturally grabbed attention because she was previously linked to Vikram’s son, Dhruv Vikram, during the filming of Bison Kaalamaadan.

Neither Anupama nor Dhruv ever confirmed being in a relationship. Her latest revelations, therefore, should not be treated as confirmation that she was speaking about him.

After remaining silent for months, Anupama says she has finally chosen healing, freedom and her own voice. What looked like a peaceful Instagram post was, in reality, her way of closing one of the most painful chapters of her life.