Anurag Kashyap faces legal action for using offensive language against Brahmins

Mumbai: A fresh police complaint has been filed against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap at Oshiwara police station in Mumbai for hurting the sentiments of the Brahmin community. The complaint has been filed by Atish Tiwari, an RTI activist.

Anurag Kashyap sparked controversy on April 18 with a social media post, where he made a provocative statement about urinating on Brahmins.

Following his comment, multiple complaints have been filed nationwide, with Atish Tiwari’s being the latest. The complaint was lodged at Mumbai’s Oshiwara Police Station under sections 194 and 198 of the BNS, as well as section 67 of the IT Act.

A segment of the complaint read, “My client stated that as a member of the Brahmin community, we are deeply anguished and disturbed by the accused’s recent comments, which go beyond criticism and enter the realm of hate speech and public abuse. His repeated use of vulgar, derogatory, and caste-targeted language not only defames an entire community but also fosters an environment of hostility and mistrust. It is deeply unfair and unjust to single out a community with centuries-old cultural and spiritual heritage, reducing them to slurs and stereotypes in the name of dissent or artistic freedom. No individual or group deserves to be spoken about in such an indecent and dehumanizing manner.”

Kashyap’s remark about the Brahmins has been receiving a lot of backlashes.

The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ maker had written, “Brahmin pe main m*******a..koi problem (I’ll pee on the Brahmins…any problem)?”, in response to the comment, “Brahmins are your father.”

Later on, Kashyap even issued an apology and tried to justify his comment.

He penned a note stating that he cannot take back what he said and doesn’t even want to. He clarified that his apology wasn’t for his post but for a comment ‘taken out of context’. “This is my apology, not for my post but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred. No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends and colleagues getting rape and death threats from the kingpins of sanskar (cultural values),” the director penned.