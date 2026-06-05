Anushka Sharma faces backlash over Homeopathy support

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has found herself at the centre of a social media debate after expressing support for homeopathy. Her recent Instagram Story, where she praised renowned homeopathic doctor Rajan Sankaran, has triggered mixed reactions from doctors, health experts, and social media users.

Why Is Anushka Sharma’s Homeopathy Post Trending?

The controversy began when Anushka shared a video featuring Rajan Sankaran in conversation with entrepreneur Namita Thapar. In her post, the actress revealed that homeopathy has played an important role in her life and credited Dr. Sankaran for being a significant part of her health journey.

Her statement quickly went viral, with many people discussing whether celebrities should publicly endorse alternative medical treatments.

Several medical professionals criticised the actress for promoting a treatment system that remains scientifically controversial. Critics argued that there is limited scientific evidence proving the effectiveness of homeopathy for treating serious illnesses.

Among the strongest critics was liver specialist Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as The Liver Doc on social media. He strongly opposed the endorsement and reiterated his long-standing criticism of homeopathy, calling for greater reliance on evidence-based medicine.

The internet remains split on the issue. Some users accused Anushka of promoting an unscientific treatment to her millions of followers. Others expressed concern that celebrity endorsements could influence people to delay or avoid proven medical care.

However, many supporters defended the actress, saying she merely shared her personal experience and did not ask anyone to replace conventional treatment with homeopathy. Several users also shared their own positive experiences with alternative medicine.

The debate has once again highlighted the influence celebrities have on public opinion, especially when discussing health-related topics. While supporters believe individuals should be free to share personal health journeys, critics argue that public figures should be cautious when discussing treatments that remain under scientific scrutiny.

For now, Anushka Sharma has not responded to the criticism. However, her post has reignited a nationwide conversation about homeopathy, scientific evidence, and the responsibility that comes with celebrity influence.