Anushka Sharma facing health issues? Journalist’s tweet goes viral

Mumbai: Internet has been buzzing with speculations surrounding the pregnancy of power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The rumours have been doing rounds for several months now. However, neither Anushka nor Virat have officially confirmed or announced anything yet.

Recently, South African cricketer AB de Villiers claimed that the couple was expecting their second child. He revealed on his YouTube channel that the Indian star is with his family because he and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their second baby. However, he later made a striking U-turn on his statement and admitted his information was incorrect, acknowledging that he ‘made a big mistake.’ The cricketer even issued an apology to the Kohli family.

Adding fuel to the fire, a tweet by Abhishek Tripathi (journalist as per his X account) has gone viral, suggesting that there may be complications with the pregnancy. The unverified tweet alleges that the couple has flown abroad to consult with a doctor due to medical problems.

चार बात

एक : जो डिविलियर्स ने कहा था वह बात सही थी

दो : कुछ दिक्कतें हैं जिसके कारण विराट ने विदेश में डॉक्टर को दिखाने और परिवार के साथ रुकने का निर्णय किया

तीसरा : उन्होंने बीसीसीआई से अनुमति लेकर इस समय परिवार के साथ बिताने का निर्णय लिया है

चौथा : हमें उनके सुखद भविष्य की… — Abhishek Tripathi / अभिषेक त्रिपाठी (@abhishereporter) February 11, 2024

This controversy has sparked a heated discussion on social media platforms, with a Reddit thread garnering various reactions from the public. While some users criticize the journalist for divulging the couple’s private matters, others defend Virat and Anushka, emphasizing the importance of respecting their privacy. Concerned fans express hopes for Anushka’s health and well-being.

Check out reactions below.