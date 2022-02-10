Anushka Sharma refused to work with Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, why?

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma in one actress who has managed to create a mark for herself in the film industry in very less time. She started her career with modelling and then went ahead to make her acting debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008. And since then, there has been no stopping her from constantly rising at box office with commercially successful projects.

Anushka, who now also has added a producer’s feather to her hat, has starred in many hit films — Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, NH10, among others.

But do you know, Anushka has rejected to work with top Tollywood stars? Well, in back in 2013-14, when the actress reportedly was approached by big south filmmakers opposite, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR. However, it seems she openely said no to work with them. Though the exact reason behind her rejection is not officially known, a few media reports suggest that her busy schedule and remuneration were two main reasons.

According to Filmibeat, Anushka Sharma rejected director Harish Shankar’s film with Allu Arjun. Not just this, it seems not Tamannah but Anushka was the first choice to opposite Mahesh Babu in Aagadu.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka will be making a comabck on screen after her 4-year hiatus from films with Jhulan Goswami’s biopic, Chakda Xpress.