Anushka Sharma turns 37: Inside her massive net worth

Mumbai: Bollywood star Anushka Sharma celebrates her 37th birthday today, May 1. From her debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi to becoming a successful entrepreneur, she has won hearts across the country.

Anushka made her acting debut in 2008 opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Her role as cheerful Taani was loved by all. She then delivered many hits like Band Baaja Baaraat, PK, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and the intense thriller NH10, where she also worked as a producer.

Net Worth and Business Ventures

Anushka has a strong presence in both films and business. Her personal net worth is around Rs. 255 crore. She earns through acting, brand deals, her fashion label Nush, and her production house Clean Slate Filmz, which has made successful content for Amazon Prime and Netflix, such as Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.

She owns a Rs. 9 crore flat in Worli, Mumbai, and a home in Delhi. Along with husband Virat Kohli, she also owns two properties in Alibaug worth Rs. 19 crore.

Life with Virat Kohli

Anushka married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in Italy. Together, they are known as “Virushka” and are loved for their strong relationship and family life. They have two children—daughter Vamika (born in 2021) and son Akaay (born in 2024).

Combined Net Worth

Together, Virat and Anushka have a combined net worth of over Rs. 1300 crore, making them one of India’s richest celebrity couples. While Anushka earns through films and brands, Virat makes money from cricket, endorsements, and business investments.

Her Last Film

Anushka’s last full movie role was in Zero (2018). She had a cameo in Qala (2020), and her next big project, Chakda ‘Xpress on Netflix, is still awaiting release.