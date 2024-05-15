AP: 4 killed, several injured after bus rams into tractor in Konaseema

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 15th May 2024 9:15 am IST
Hyderabad: 2 software professionals killed in Meerpet car accident
Representational photo

Konaseema: Four people have been killed and several others were injured after a speeding bus rammed into a tractor in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema district.

The accident took place on Tuesday night near Udimudi village under P Gannavaram mandal in the district.

According to eyewitnesses, the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus collided with a tractor carrying labourers, causing the fatalities.

The impact resulted in the death of three people on the spot, while one person died en route to the hospital.

The injured are being treated at Kothapeta Government Hospital.

“The deceased have been identified as Nookapalli Siva (35), Vasamsetti Surya Prakash (50), Veeri Katlayya (45), and Chilakalapudi Panda (age unknown),” police said.

