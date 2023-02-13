AP: Anakapalli DSP caught using car seized in a Ganja smuggling case

Anakapalli Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Sunil was reportedly found using a car, which was seized in a Ganja smuggling case, for his personal use.

The incident came to light when the officer travelling in the car along with members of his family met with an accident in Visakhapatnam.

The videos of the DSP on the four-wheeler soon went viral on Sunday followed by several TDP leaders from Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts criticising the police officer for his action.

The car was seized by the Kasimkota police in July last year after the peddlers sped away leaving the car in the Mandal in the Anakapalle district.

Later, the accused asked the police to hand over the car to his mother.

However, his mother had left for Rajasthan by the time the police shifted the car to Anakapalle rural police station.

Since then, the police have been reportedly using the seized car as no case was registered nor complaint launched by any.

Also, the number plate of the car was reportedly changed and given to the DSP to go to a hospital in Visakhapatnam to meet one of his family members, who was undergoing treatment.

Police have sought the details and initiated a probe into the matter.