AP: Businessman kidnaps labourer’s daughter over non repayment of loan

Hyderabad: A businessman in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, August 15, kidnapped the daughter of a labourer over non-repayment of loan. The incident occurred in Prakasam district.

Srinivasrao, a resident of from Muvvavaripalem in Cheemakurthi mandal of Prakasam district, had previously gone to Tirupati for labour work, where he borrowed Rs 5 lakh from R Eswar Reddy.

However, as the labourer failed to repay the loan, Reddy came to Cheemakurthi on Friday and went directly to the school where Srinivasarao’s daughter was studying.

There, he approached the girl, who was coming out after attending Independence Day celebrations, and tricked her by saying, “Your father asked me to take you home,” and made her get on his bike. The businessman told the victim that they were going to buy sweets and diverted the route to Ongole.

A video of the businessman speaking to the victim outside he school was shared on social media.

After reaching Ongole, Reddy reportedly called Rao and threatened to kill his daughter if the loan wasn’t repaid. The labourer approached the police and filed a complaint against Reddy. The police registered a case, and identified the businessman based on the CCTV footage.

Further investigation is underway.