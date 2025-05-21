AP cabinet approves Rs 35,000 crore investment proposals

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh cabinet headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday approved a plethora of investment proposals cleared by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) and recruitment of special education teachers, among others, said Minister K Parthasarathy.

Addressing a press conference at the secretariat, the I&PR minister said that the cabinet approved the investment proposals of Deccan Fine Chemicals, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), PUR Energy Ltd, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd and Jupiter Renewables Pvt Ltd, all cleared by the SIPB.

“Along with an investment of Rs 9,246 crore, these five companies will create job opportunities for 7,766 people,” he said, adding that other investment proposals cleared by the SIPB were also approved.

Likewise, the cabinet approved Andhra Pradesh Leather & Footwear Policy (4.0) 2024-30 and the restoration of 500 acres of land to the developer of Bhogapuram international airport for city side development.

Parthasarathy said the cabinet approved development of IBIS and Novotel hotels at Tirupati by Sharavanthi Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd, which entail an investment of Rs 327 crore.

Similarly, the cabinet greenlighted the Energy Department’s proposal to transfer 260 MW of wind, solar, and hybrid power capacity to the group companies of Amplus Energy Solutions at the request of Ecoren Energy India Pvt Ltd in YSR Kadapa district.

Likewise, the cabinet approved Bondada Engineering Ltd’s request to allocate 2,000 MW solar power capacity at different locations in Anantapur and Sri Sathyasai districts.

This project involves the investment of Rs 9,000 crore and is expected to create 3,900 jobs, said the I&PR Minister.

Further, the cabinet approved the proposal from the Higher Education Department to set up India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER) by the Bar Council of India Trust at Amaravati.

Likewise, the cabinet approved the proposal for creation of 245 posts in different categories in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Creation of 2,260 new posts for special education teachers to enhance educational opportunities for students with special needs, the proposal to discontinue the current ration distribution system through mobile dispensing units and restore the earlier system of distributing commodities directly through fair price shops, were among the approvals.

The cabinet formed a sub-committee comprising six ministers to monitor agricultural produce, ensure remunerative prices for farmers, and track the prices of essential commodities, said a government source.

The cabinet deliberated for about 45 minutes on agriculture, farmers’ issues, and marketing strategies, the source added.

“The Cabinet sub-committee will continuously monitor the measures to be taken to ensure remunerative prices for farmers,” the source told PTI.

During the cabinet meeting, Naidu stated that the government’s actions would deliver results at the grassroots level, directly benefiting farmers.

Meanwhile, officials informed Naidu that the harvests of various crops had surpassed last year’s output.

However, they noted that due to international geopolitical developments and unique circumstances in different countries, crop prices had been adversely affected.

They explained to Naidu the reasons behind the decline in the prices of chilly, tobacco, aquaculture (shrimp and fish), cocoa, sugarcane, mangoes, and other crops.

The CM further stated that the TDP-led NDA government is prepared to support and rescue the farmers.