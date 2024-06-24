AP: Chandrababu Naidu’s son Lokesh assumes office as minister

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for Human Resources Development, Information Technology, Electronics & Communication and Real Time Governance, Nara Lokesh assumed office on Monday.

Lokesh, who is the son of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, took charge in his chamber at the State Secretariat.

Lokesh, who is also the General Secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), assumed office after performing puja.

He signed the first file relating to the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) notification for the recruitment of 16,347 teachers. The file, which relates to modalities for recruitment, will be presented in the meeting of the state Cabinet.

Earlier, Lokesh was accorded a warm welcome by the priests and the officials.

Cabinet colleagues, MLAs, TDP leaders and senior officials congratulated Lokesh on assuming office.

Ministers V. Anita, G. Sandhya Rani, Savita, TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao and others were present on the occasion.

Lokesh had taken oath along with the Chief Minister and other ministers on June 12.

The 41-year-old, who has done an MBA from Stanford University, was elected from the Mangalagiri constituency in the Guntur district. He is the first time MLA. He had lost from the same constituency in 2019.

In 2017, Lokesh was elected to the Legislative Council and served as minister for information technology and rural development in the Cabinet headed by his father.

This time, even before taking charge he started working on an action plan to bring radical changes in the education sector.

He has been holding review meetings with senior officers of the education department.

He plans to hold meetings with the leaders of various student unions and parent organisations to know the issues plaguing the education sector for a long time and also find solutions to these problems.