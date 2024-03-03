AP checking feasibility of introducing Indian bison in Nagarjunasagar forest

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department is exploring the feasibility of introducing gaur or Indian bison, a bovine, in Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) by shifting a few numbers from where it is prevalent in the state, said an official on Sunday.

Additional principal chief conservator of forests, wildlife (APCCF, WL) Shanti Priya Pandey said Indian bison is spread in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) and Eluru districts. A few from there would be shifted to NSTR.

“Gaur or Indian bison is found in ASR and Eluru districts. The “founder population” is basically in Papikonda National Park. We are in touch with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) to do a feasibility study to introduce some of the numbers, about 25 – 30 in NSTR,” Pandey told PTI.

However, she noted that the decision to introduce them would depend on the outcome of the feasibility study.

According to the senior Indian Forest Service Officer, NSTR had a legacy of hosting Indian bison in the past.

Meanwhile, the forest department carried out a three-month mapping study of the bovine in the forest divisions of Eluru, Rampachodavaram, Chintur, Paderu and Chintapalli, estimating its population at 375.