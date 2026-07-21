AP clears Rs 521 cr power works for Godavari Pushkaralu 2027

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday, July 20, approved key works under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the Akhanda Godavari Maha Pushkaralu-2027, including Rs 521 crore works proposed in preparation for the mega pilgrimage.

Akhanda Godavari Maha Pushkaralu, a 12-day Kumbh Mela-like pilgrimage, is expected to attract nearly one crore devotees every day to the Godavari region.

“Approved power infrastructure development works worth Rs 521.58 crore proposed by APEPDCL in preparation for the Akhanda Godavari Maha Pushkaralu-2027,” said an official press release.

The approvals were accorded during a meeting of the State Distribution Reforms Committee (SDRC), chaired by chief secretary G Sai Prasad and also attended by special chief secretary (energy) K Vijayanand.

According to the chief secretary, the government is making comprehensive advance arrangements to ensure uninterrupted and quality power supply during the 12-day religious event.

Additional power demand in Rajahmundry

Keeping in view the projected additional power demand of around 100 MW in Rajahmundry alone, the Committee approved infrastructure development works worth Rs 345 crore covering Rajahmundry and Konaseema, Kakinada and West Godavari districts, said the press release.

The approved works include the construction of new 33/11 kV substations, additional 33 kV and 11 kV power lines, augmentation of transformer capacity, and the development of other essential power infrastructure.

Prasad directed officials to complete all works before the commencement of the pilgrimage and ensure that the entire power system is fully tested and kept in complete readiness.

Further, the committee deliberated on the progress of agricultural feeder segregation and bifurcation of overloaded feeders, underground power cabling works in Visakhapatnam, smart meters, and proposals for the modernisation of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system in Visakhapatnam and establishment of a new SCADA system in Rajahmundry.

Prasad reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to developing a modern, technology-driven and future-ready power distribution system that delivers reliable, high-quality and affordable electricity to every consumer.

It reviewed the progress of loss reduction works being implemented by Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (APSPDCL), Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Ltd (APCPDCL) and APEPDCL under RDSS, particularly agricultural feeder segregation and bifurcation of overloaded feeders.

While the three Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) have made significant progress, certain works have been delayed due to GIS-based surveys, changes in project scope, right of way issues, statutory approvals, power shutdown constraints, adverse weather conditions, supply chain disruptions and other field-level challenges, said the press release.

Considering these factors, the committee approved the extension of the relevant contracts up to March 31, 2027, to facilitate completion of the remaining works.

The chief secretary stated that upon completion of these projects, technical losses would be substantially reduced, power distribution network would be further strengthened, quality power supply to the agriculture sector would improve, and consumers across the state would benefit from enhanced services.

Underground power cabling works reviewed

Reviewing the progress of underground power cabling works being executed under RDSS in Visakhapatnam, he directed officials to ensure timely completion of the works while strictly adhering to prescribed quality and safety standards.

He observed that underground cabling would significantly strengthen the city’s power distribution network, minimise disruptions caused by natural calamities, enhance public safety, and provide robust power infrastructure to support the rapid growth of Visakhapatnam.

Further, the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP) project being implemented by the DISCOMs has already achieved around 81 percent progress.

The committee approved the extension of the AMISP contract up to March 31, 2027 to facilitate completion of the remaining works.

As part of efforts to further modernise the state’s power distribution system, the committee approved a proposal worth Rs 176 crore for upgrading the existing SCADA system in Visakhapatnam and establishing a new SCADA system in Rajahmundry.

Prasad noted that advanced systems would enable real-time monitoring of the power distribution network, remote operation of substations, faster fault detection, quicker restoration of power supply and improved operational efficiency of the distribution network.

He observed that the adoption of advanced technologies such as SCADA would help build a smart and future-ready power distribution system while enabling more efficient power management during large-scale events such as the Akhanda Godavari Maha Pushkaralu.