AP CM flags off 516 garbage collection e-autorickshaws

These e-autorickshaws have been supplied with the firm resolution to make Andhra Pradesh clean and environment-friendly, including easing the operational burden on small municipalities.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 8th June 2023 12:27 pm IST
Amaravati: Aimed at turning Andhra Pradesh into a clean and environment-friendly state, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday flagged off 516 garbage collection electronic autorickshaws for select municipalities.

He flagged off the e-autorickshaws costing Rs 21 crore at his camp office in Tadepalli for 36 municipalities across the southern state.

“These e-autorickshaws have been supplied with the firm resolution to make Andhra Pradesh clean and environment-friendly, including easing the operational burden on small municipalities,” said a press note shared by the state government on Thursday.

Each of these electronic three-wheelers costs Rs 4.1 lakh.

Municipal Administration Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and others participated in the programme.

