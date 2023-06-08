AP CM flags off 516 garbage collection e-autorickshaws

Amaravati: Aimed at turning Andhra Pradesh into a clean and environment-friendly state, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday flagged off 516 garbage collection electronic autorickshaws for select municipalities.
He flagged off the e-autorickshaws costing Rs 21 crore at his camp office in Tadepalli for 36 municipalities across the southern state.
“These e-autorickshaws have been supplied with the firm resolution to make Andhra Pradesh clean and environment-friendly, including easing the operational burden on small municipalities,” said a press note shared by the state government on Thursday.
Each of these electronic three-wheelers costs Rs 4.1 lakh.
Municipal Administration Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and others participated in the programme.