AP: CM Jagan announces new cabinet, 11 ministers retained

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s revamped cabinet will have 14 new faces. In the newly reorganised list, Reddy has decided to retain 11 ministers who were part of the previous cabinet.

The new cabinet, which will be sworn in by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Monday, will be a mix of experienced and fresh faces.

All the 24 members of the previous cabinet had submitted their resignations to the chief minister on April 7 to enable him to reconstitute the Cabinet. There was one vacancy due to the death of Mekapati Goutham Reddy in February.

The members of the new cabinet are-

Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas- deputy chief minister, health, family welfare and medical education

Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari- deputy chief minister, minority welfare

Dharmana Krishna Das- deputy chief minister, minister, revenue, stamps registration.

Pushpa Sreevani Pamula- deputy chief minister, tribal welfare.

K. Narayana Swamy- deputy chief minister, Excise Minister.

Buggana Rajendranadh Reddy- Minister, finance and planning, legislative development, training, infrastructure and affairs, commercial taxes, industries, commerce, information technology, skill investment.

Seediri Appalaraju- Minister, animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries.

Balineni Srinivas Reddy- Minister, energy, forest, environment, science & technology.

Adimulapu Suresh- Minister, education.

Anil Kumar Poluboina- Minister, irrigation (Water resources).

Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao- Minister, tourism and youth advancement.

Kursala Kanna Babu- Minister, agriculture and cooperation, minister home & disaster management. marketing and food processing.

Viswarup Pinipe- Minister, social welfare.

Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadhu Raju- Minister, housing.

Taneti Vanita- Minister, women and child welfare.

Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao- Minister, civil supplies and consumer affairs.

Perni Venkatramalah- Minister, transport, I & PR and cinematography.

Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy- Minister, panchayat raj & rural development, mines & geology.

Mekathoti Sucharitha- Minister, home and disaster management.

Gummanur Jayaram- Minister, labour, employment, training, factories.

Chelluboyina, Venu Gopala Krishna- Minister, BC Welfare

Botcha Satyanarayana- Minister, municipal administration & urban development.

Malagundia Shankarnarayana- Minister, road and buildings.

Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao- Minister, endowments.

In the revamped cabinet, Jagan Mohan Reddy has given 68 per cent representation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and minorities. Out of 25, a total of 17 ministers are from SCs, STs, BCs and minority communities. In the previous Cabinet, these sections had 56 per cent representation.

In the previous cabinet, there were 5 SCs, 1 ST, 7 OBCs, 1 minority, and 11 Other Castes (OCs) MLAs as ministers. This time, the representation has been increased by 17 – 11 BCs, 5 SCs, 1 ST and 8 OCs. Out of the 10 ministers retained from the previous cabinet, 3 are from SC, 5 from BCs and 2 from OCs.

(The copy has been edited with inputs from IANS)