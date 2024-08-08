AP CM Naidu urges people to wear traditional handloom atleast once a month

Amaravati: On National Handloom Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu urged people to wear traditional handlooms at least once a month with pride.

He said that his government is committed to helping the weavers’ community and restoring the glory of Andhra Pradesh’s handlooms.

“On National Handloom Day, I urge everyone to wear traditional handloom at least once a month with pride. Today, I met with the weavers of Andhra Pradesh and admired the devotion with which they keep the rich tapestry of our heritage alive,” CM Naidu said in a post on X.

“Our government is committed to helping the weavers’ community overcome all challenges and restore the glory of the handlooms of Andhra Pradesh. A new handloom policy, GST relaxations, promoting APCO, providing health insurance, and developing handloom clusters are some of the steps we are prepared to take,” the CM said.

“We will also open up newer markets for our weavers through ONDC, expanding the scope of their business and bringing further recognition for their beautiful craft. P.S. I also brought two sarees for my wife on the occasion,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings and expressed pride over the rich heritage and tradition of handlooms across the country.

“Greetings on National Handloom Day! We take immense pride in the rich heritage and vibrant tradition of handlooms across our nation. We also cherish the efforts of our artisans and reiterate our commitment to be ‘Vocal for Local.’,” PM Modi posted on X.

The Central Government started celebrating National Handloom on August 7, 2015. The date was specifically chosen to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on August 7, 1905 and encouraged indigenous industries, particularly handloom weavers.

National Handloom Day seeks to honour handloom weavers and provide motivation and a sense of pride to the handloom industry by appreciating their contribution to the cultural, traditional and economic landscape of the country.

The celebrations aim to generate awareness about the importance of the handloom sector and its contribution to the socio-economic development of the country.