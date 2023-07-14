AP CM wishes ISRO ahead of Chandrayaan-3 launch

Published: 14th July 2023
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday wished the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) a a successful launch for the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

He highlighted that the mission is being launched from Sriharikota, which is located in the southern state.

“My best wishes to the entire team at ISRO on the scheduled launch of Chandraayan-3 from Sriharikota in our very own Andhra Pradesh today,” Reddy said in a tweet.

ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), SHAR is located at Sriharikota in Tirupati district.

