‘Dictatorship in AP’, says Sharmila after cops halt convoy in Vijayawada

Hyderabad: Tensions emerged in Vijayawada on Sunday, January 21, when Andhra Pradesh police personnel halted and diverted the route of the convoy of the new APCC chief YS Sharmila on Sunday, January 21, leading to a sit-in protest on the road by the Congress cadre.

According to the party, the convoy of vehicles was en route to the Congress office from the Vijayawada airport and halted by the cops at Enikepadu.

The protest occurred when the police began diverting the route of the convoy. Party workers sat in the middle of the road and raised slogans against chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“The government is afraid of the Congress party. Why did they stop our convoy just when I had taken charge of the party? Are you afraid of us sir?” she asked the chief minister.

According to local media reports, the police let the convoy move forward after protests from the party workers and a conversation with Sharmila.

“Rajanna’s (former chief minister Y S Rajashekhar Reddy) daughter is not afraid of anyone. There is no need to stop the convoy as we have taken all permissions required. There is a dictatorial rule in Andhra Pradesh,” she remarked.