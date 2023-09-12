AP: Court rejects Chandrababu Naidu’s house custody petition

Hyderabad: The ACB court on Tuesday, September 12, rejected the house custody petition filed by former AP chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s counsel in the skill development scam case.

The ACB court delivered the judgement rejecting Naidu’s plea to convert the jail remand to a house remand after agreeing with the arguments made by the AP CID.

A team of legal experts led by Supreme Court lawyer Siddarth Luthra in his arguments expressed concerns over the security of Naidu in the prison while the CID opposed it.

A local court in Vijayawada remanded Naidu in judicial custody for 14 days on Sunday.

Currently, the former chief minister is lodged in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison in East Godavari district.

(This is a breaking story. Keep refreshing for newer updates).