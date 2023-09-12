CID seeks custody of Naidu for questioning, court order on house custody

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th September 2023 8:47 am IST
AP CID
(Photo: Twitter)

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Police Crime Investigation Department (CID) has filed a petition in the court seeking 15 days of custody of former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody in a multi-crore scam, said an official.

Peoples Career

However, a decision on this petition, which was filed on Monday is expected to come up for a hearing on Wednesday, said the official.

Also Read
Skill Development Corporation scam used to tarnish Naidu’s image: Lokesh

“Most probably the day after tomorrow (Wednesday) the petition will come for hearing,” Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy told PTI.

MS Education Academy

Reddy said they asked for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief’s custody for 15 days but observed that it is the discretion of the court to take a call on the duration of custody.

“We can only seek police custody for some days but finally when it comes to hearing the court will decide,” he said.

On Monday, Naidu’s legal team filed a petition to secure an early release for him from the jail and procure house custody.

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court in Vijayawada witnessed elaborate arguments on this petition.

The former chief minister’s legal team is awaiting judgment on the house custody petition, which is expected to be pronounced on Tuesday.

A team of legal experts led by Supreme Court lawyer Siddarth Luthra in his arguments expressed concerns over the security of Naidu in the prison while the CID opposed it.

A local court in Vijayawada remanded Naidu in judicial custody for 14 days on Sunday.

Currently, the former chief minister is lodged in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison in East Godavari district.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th September 2023 8:47 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button