Skill Development Corporation scam used to tarnish Naidu’s image: Lokesh

Rajamahendravaram: After TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was sent to judicial remand, the party general secretary, Nara Lokesh claimed that the Skill Development Corporation scam was used to tarnish Naidu’s image.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the CID in Nandyal on Saturday in in an alleged scam of Rs 371 crore in the AP Skill Development Corporation. The scam is said to have taken place between 2014 and 2019 when Naidu was Andhra Pradesh CM.

Naidu was produced before a court in Vijayawada on Sunday morning. In an order pronounced in the evening, the court sent him to judicial custody. He was later shifted to the Rajahmundry Central Jail.

Lokesh also states that Chandrababu was never involved in any kind of corruption, “Corruption is not in his blood.” He also highlighted that Andhra’s Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy prevented the arrest of his party MP, Avinash Reddy, in the murder case of his paternal uncle, stating that his power is primarily for taking revenge on opposition party leaders.

However, the party general secretary said, “I am now in Rajamahendravaram and anyone who wants to take me into custody can come and arrest me,”.

Stating that he will continue to chase this Government, and the Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, whom he treats as his elder brother, will certainly stand by him.

Lokesh also questioned about the cases pending against AP CM Jagan, including 10 BCI cases, seven ED cases and 21 others.

“This clearly indicates as to how the systems are being managed,” he remarked.