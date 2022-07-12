AP: Droupadi Murmu meets YS Jagan, seeks YSRCP support

Hyderabad: NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu accompanied by union minister G Kishan Reddy met chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and party MLAs, MLCs, and MPs at the CK convention centre in Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

Addressing the occasion, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasized the need to strengthen and support Droupadi Murmu’s candidature, who is an Adivasi and a woman. He extended his support to all 151 MLAs, and 31 MPs as it falls in line with the party stand of prioritizing SC, ST, BC, and Minorities with the implementation of social justice.

The chief minister announced that mock polling will be held on July 18 to ensure that no vote goes invalid and directed all the legislators and parliamentarians to cast their votes without fail. Later, he introduced the electoral college to Murmu.

Seeking support for her candidature as President of India, Droupadi Murmu traced the history of Andhra Pradesh, paying homage to great fighters and leaders from the state, and said she was fortunate to run for the highest post in the 75th year of independence Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Earlier, she met chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli, where she was blessed by the Vedic priests of Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and YSRCP general secretary V Vijaysai Reddy were among those present.