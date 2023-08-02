AP: Drunk woman rams car into parked two-wheelers in Visakhapatnam

The accused women, who is allegedly a doctor by profession, fled the scene after the accident

Visakhapatnam: A drunk woman in Visakhapatnam allegedly rammed her car into 8 parked two-wheelers, before landing the vehicle on the divider, an official said on Wednesday.

According to Rama Rao, apolice officer, the car rammed eight two-wheelers that were parked on the VIP road near Soma Bar in Visakhapatnam, at high speed, on Tuesday late night.

The locals alleged that the woman was driving under the influence of alcohol and fled the scene after the accident, the officer said.

The official stated that an FIR was registered against the accused and an investigation into the matter is underway.
Further details are awaited.

