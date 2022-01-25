AP: Father rapes 15 yr-old daughter for spending time on phone

Visakhapatnam: A 42-year-old-man allegedly raped his 15-year-old daughter in Visakhapatnam. The accused was arrested by the Visakhapatnam police and taken into judicial remand.

According to police, the accused, became unwell two years ago when both of his kidneys failed. His wife gave him one of her kidneys to help with his survival. The couple have a son and a daughter.

The mother of children went to live with her mother, leaving her daughter behind. For months, the man raped their daughter multiple times.

The accused was enraged because she was spending too much time on her phone. He reportedly raped her many times in a fit of rage during the previous few months.

According to The Free Press Journal report, on Saturday, the teenage girl, who is in Class X, did not leave school, even beyond school hours. When questioned by one of her teachers, the girl stated that she did not want to return home since her father had been sexually exploiting her for some time.

On Saturday night, the girl filed a report with the local police with the assistance of her teacher.