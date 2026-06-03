AP gears up for Godavari Pushkaralu 2027, expects 10 crore devotees

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that all departments should work in a coordinated manner to conduct the prestigious Godavari Pushkaralu (Kumbh Mela-like pilgrimage), where up to 10 crore devotees are expected to descend to take the holy dip in 2027.

The Godavari Pushkaralu will commence from June 26, 2027, for 12 days in Andhra Pradesh.

Over 1.2 crore devotees took the holy dip during the Pushkaralu in 1991 in united Andhra Pradesh, followed by five crore in 2003, an official release said.

Post bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh, 4.8 crore pilgrims took the holy dip in 2015.

“All departments must work in coordination to conduct the prestigious Godavari Pushkaralu. The Polavaram Project will be completed before the pilgrimage and will be dedicated to the nation,” the CM said.

Polavaram, a mega irrigation project, aims to irrigate vast agricultural lands and provide drinking water to lakhs of people.

Naidu noted that works should be taken up in such a fashion that Rajahmundry will be transformed into a global city. River Godavari passes by Rajahmundry. Also, the works being taken up for the pilgrimage should outlive that purpose to become an asset along the riparian regions of the Godavari river such as Polavaram, Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema and Kakinada districts, he added.

Across the southern state, the Godavari river flows through 212 km and the first Pushkar Ghat (facility for holy dip and rituals) is being constructed at Gundala village in Polavaram district.

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Likewise, there are proposals to build the terminating Pushkar Ghats at Balusutippa in Konaseema district, Kakinada (Goalanka) and West Godavari (Narasapuram) respectively.

Across six districts, the government has decided to set up 525 Pushkar Ghats, besides roads, tents, washrooms and other facilities.

Proposals for 237 new ghats

According to the government, 288 ghats already exist and proposals have been prepared for 237 new ghats. The government has also sanctioned 132 development works worth Rs 211.97 crore as part of the preparations for the mega pilgrimage.

The total length of the Pushkar Ghats is expected to stretch up to 10 km while East Godavari district will host the highest number of ghats, over 150.

The CM proposed developing the stretch between Dhavaleswaram and the Polavaram Project as an “Akhanda Godavari Corridor” and directed officials to ensure that all infrastructure created for the event remains a permanent asset for the region.

MA&UD works worth Rs 2000 cr

In Rajahmundry, Narasapuram and other places, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department has taken up 1,660 works worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore while the Panchayat Raj Department is handling 1,140 works valued at Rs 1,080 crore, the release said.

Compared to the highest number of holy dips taken on a single day in the past pilgrimage in 2015 (58.2 lakh), the government is estimating that this number could shoot up to one crore in 2027.

The CM said the Pushkaralu should showcase Andhra Pradesh’s rich cultural, historical and spiritual heritage while promoting spiritual tourism and economic activity across the Godavari river basin.

Naidu asked officials to focus on highway and railway traffic management, improve connectivity along national and state highways and make special arrangements for pilgrims arriving from rural areas. He also directed that all Pushkar Ghats be numbered systematically to help devotees navigate easily.

AP to seek spl trains, financial assistance from Centre

The CM instructed officials to write to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking additional special trains and financial assistance from the Centre.

He also suggested exploring Kumbh Mela-style tent cities and homestay facilities to accommodate pilgrims and tourists.

Further, he called for the construction of roads on both sides of the Polavaram Project, beautification of the Godavari river embankments and renovation of the residence of social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam in Rajahmundry.

He also directed the Andhra Pradesh State Area Network (APSAN), Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to jointly develop crowd management systems and launch a dedicated Akhanda Godavari Pushkaralu-2027 website.

Officials were asked to present a comprehensive action plan by June 24, after which the official countdown to the event will begin.