AP Govt keen to curb malpractices in exams: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Amaravati: Affirming that the Andhra Pradesh government is determined to crackdown on the mafia behind mass copying and malpractices, government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that they will explore all options including moving High Court on the issue.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he said that the issue pertains to the future of millions of students and shall approach the High Court to ensure the culprits get punished. Brushing aside the opposition’s allegations that the government is being vindictive, he said that no one will spare such evil practices and action will be taken as malpractice has come to light. He questioned TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu whether he supports malpractices that put lakhs of students’ lives in jeopardy.

Sajjala said that the government has taken immediate action and arrested P Narayana, ,the founder of Narayana group of institutions, after a thorough investigation. He added that the previous government turned blind eye on such matters.

Sajjala stated that the examinations were not held by the current government as they were canceled due to COVID-19 and this year, all these “irregularities and evil practices” of the previous government were exposed. “In order to secure a 100 percent pass percentage, a mafia is committing irregularities as an organized crime ruining the students’ future and the law will take its own course and punish the accused,” he said.

He slammed Chandrababu Naidu for his outrage over the arrest of P Narayana, although the staff of his institutions has confessed that all the activity is being done under the direction of Narayana.