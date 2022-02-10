AP: Govt teacher suspended for protesting against pay revision

Suspended teacher known as Vishnuvardhan Reddy, a physics teacher in Zilla Parishad High school in Balinayanipalle under Nimmanapalle mandal, Chittoor district.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th February 2022 7:49 pm IST
AP: PRC Struggle Committee withdraws strike notice after discussions with govt
Andhra PRC withdraw strike notice

Chittoor: A teacher in Andhra Pradesh (AP) was suspended by the state education department for holding a hunger-strike over pay revision.

According to Telangana Today, the suspended physics teacher, Vishnuvardhan Reddy teaches at Zilla Parishad High school in Balinayanipalle under Nimmanapalle Mandal, Chittoor district.

The teacher started his hunger strike on Monday and consumed only water during the protest. He concluded his protest at 4pm on Tuesday. The teachers’ union officials questioned Reddy’s suspension as the physics teacher was discharging his responsibilities while he was on a strike.

On Tuesday, government teachers in Andhra Pradesh continued protesting over pay revision and other demands, rejecting the deal reached between the state government and PRC Sadhana Samithi.

Various teachers’ unions on Tuesday quit the steering committee of PRC Sadhana Samithi on Sunday as a form of dissent over the deal.

Leaders of the teachers’ unions made it clear that they will not accept the sops offered by the government as the main demand for pay revision was not addressed.

