AP govt welcomes Rs 10,461 cr pending bifurcation dues disbursal from Centre

The Centre usually releases funds in parts but the quantum of this disbursal was a large one in one go, especially the largest ever since birfucation of united Andhra Pradesh.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 23rd May 2023 10:20 pm IST
AP: YSRCP fields deceased MLA's wife in Badvel bypoll
YSRCP general secretary and advisor to Andhra Pradesh government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. [Photo/ANI]

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Government on Tuesday welcomed the Central Governmnet disbursing Rs 10,461 crore pending bifurcation dues as compensation towards revenue deficit.

These funds were released as part of dues under the Andhra Pradesh Reoganisation Act, 2014 with Mahendra Chandelia, Assistant Director, Ministry of Finance directing the release of the funds immediately under Special General Financial Assistance Category’ as part of revenue deficit for fiscal 2014-15.

Also Read
SC displeased as Telangana HC sits on Avinash Reddy’s pre-arrest bail plea

“This compensation has been given only due to CM Jagan’s persistence, determination and his credibility these funds were not only the right of the state government but also the responsibility of the Central Government,” said Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, advisor (political), AP Governmnet in a press note shared on Tuesday.

MS Education Academy

The Centre usually releases funds in parts but the quantum of this disbursal was a large one in one go, especially the largest ever since birfucation of united Andhra Pradesh. These funds are expected to come in handy for infrastructure development projects and welfare needs in education, housing and healthcare.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 23rd May 2023 10:20 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button