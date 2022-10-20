AP: Guv assents to amendments under CRDA Act and MRUDA Act

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh (AP) governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Thursday gave his assent to amendments under the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act, 2014 and Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authorities (MRUDA) Act, 2016.

Following the governor’s approval, people belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) are eligible to avail of housing schemes of the AP government in Amaravati.

They can also avail of the housing schemes of the Centre. Earlier, the benefits of such housing schemes were restricted to villagers covered by the capital city and the capital region area. The amendment also allows the AP government to bring changes to the perspective plan, Master and Infrastructure plans and area and zonal development plans.