AP HC judge threatens young advocate with jail, bar council seeks CJI intervention

New Delhi: A viral video of an Andhra Pradesh High Court judge ordering a young advocate with barely two years of experience to be placed in 24-hour police custody over a procedural lapse has triggered a nationwide outcry from the legal fraternity.

The incident took place on May 4 during a hearing before Justice Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao on a petition challenging the issuance of a lookout notice against a litigant and the impounding of his passport. In the video that subsequently went viral, the advocate is seen apologising repeatedly with folded hands, saying he was in pain and begging for grace.

Despite the plea, the judge directed the Registrar and police personnel to take him into custody, telling the advocate, “Now you will get pains,” and suggesting he could go and make a dharna at the Bar Council.

Order withdrawn after bar intervention

The Bar Council of India (BCI) wrote to CJI Surya Kant on May 6, with Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra terming the conduct of Justice Rao “grossly inappropriate” and “deeply damaging to the confidence of the Bar.” Mishra requested the CJI to call for the video recording of the proceedings and consider administrative action, including withdrawal of judicial work from the judge pending review, his transfer, and judicial training on court management and Bar-Bench relations. CJI Surya Kant has reportedly sought a report from the Andhra Pradesh High Court administration over the incident.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) also expressed “deep concern and shock” at the incident, with SCBA President Vikas Singh underlining that judicial strength is best demonstrated through patience rather than fear, especially when dealing with young advocates still learning the profession. Both bodies stressed that while the authority of courts must be respected, judicial power must equally reflect restraint, proportionality, and fairness.

“The dignity of the court is not enhanced when a lawyer is made to beg for grace in open court and is still sent to custody for a procedural lapse,” the BCI letter said.

(With inputs from PTI)