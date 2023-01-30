AP: Iron railing saves TSRTC bus from falling into gorge in Srisailam

Hyderabad: A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus carrying 30 passengers started from Mahabubnagar to Srisailam had a close cut-off near the Srisailam ghat section on Sunday. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle ‎while driving across the sharp curve and rammed into the parapet railing.

Even though the protective wall was destroyed in the accident, the bus managed to stop due to the iron barricades around it without falling into the valley. Passengers on the bus sighed with relief as escaped unhurt in the incident.

Traffic on the ghat section was congested briefly till the local police helped clear the vehicle and restored normalcy.

Narrow escape for 30 passengers in a #BusAccident, a #TSRTC bus lost control and rammed into the parapet wall, though the parapet wall collapsed, luckily the iron railing helped stop the bus from falling into a deep gorge on the #Srisailam ghat road#AndhraPradesh #RoadAccident pic.twitter.com/1s38qGk4za — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 29, 2023

