AP: Jagan consoles family of YSRCP activist murdered in Vinukonda

Amaravati: YSR Congress Party President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday visited Vinukonda town in Palnadu district and consoled the family of party activist Sheikh Rashid, who was brutally hacked to death, allegedly by a ruling TDP worker, on the night of July 17.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reached Vinukonda by road from Amaravati and was welcomed by party activists at various places en route, visited Rashid’s house, paid floral tributes to his portrait, and consoled the family members.

He enquired about the incident and assured the family that the party would stand by them. The victim’s family members told him that the brutal murder was a fallout of political vendetta. They alleged that the accused Sheikh Jilani has links with the TDP.

Rashid, 25, was hacked to death in full public view by Jilani. The accused was later arrested. The police cited personal rivalry as the reason for the murder.

While the YSRCP alleged that the accused was associated with the TDP, the latter claimed that both the accused and the victim belonged to the YSRCP.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said ever since the coalition government came to power, the state has been witnessing atrocities and alleged that police were backing the accused. He said that the coalition came to power with false promises. He said the government failed to implement even a single promise.

The YSRCP alleged that the government created hurdles in Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit. The party said his convoy was stopped at 15 places to deter party leaders and workers from accompanying him. The opposition party wanted to know why Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was scared of his visit to console the victim’s family.

The party also alleged that the government scaled down Jagan Mohan Reddy’s security during the visit. He was given an old bulletproof vehicle, which broke down en route, and he reached Vinukonda in a private vehicle. “The government suddenly reduced security from the night before his visit. The government removed convoy vehicles overnight,” the YSRCP said.