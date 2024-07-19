AP: YSRCP to protest in Delhi on July 24 to highlight ‘lawlessness, anarchy’

Vinukonda: YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said the party will hold a peaceful protest in New Delhi on July 24 to draw the nation’s attention towards “the lawlessness and anarchy that have plagued” Andhra Pradesh since the NDA came to power.

Reddy said appointments have also been sought from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Home Minister Amit Shah to apprise them of the “deteriorating” law-and-order situation in the state due to the alleged atrocities of the TDP-led government.

“We will be holding a peaceful protest in New Delhi on the 24th of this month (July), the coming Wednesday. This is to draw the nation’s attention to the lawlessness and anarchy that have plagued Andhra Pradesh in the 45 days since the (N) Chandrababu Naidu regime has come to power,” Reddy said in a post on social media platform X.

We have… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 19, 2024

YSRCP MLAs, MPs and MLCs will take part in the New Delhi protest.

The former chief minister alleged that the new regime of the TDP, BJP and Janasena is “trying to kill democracy in the state” and vowed that the YSRCP will not stand for it.

According to Reddy, 36 political murders and 300 murder attempts occurred within two months of Naidu coming to power. He added that 37 individuals also died by suicide due to alleged harassment by the TDP.

The opposition leader claimed that the conditions are such that President’s rule should be imposed in the state.

On Friday, the YSRCP chief went to Vinukonda in Palnadu to visit the family of slain party activist Sheik Rashid who was murdered in the middle of the road on Wednesday night.

The YSRCP has alleged that the murder suspect, Sheik Jilani, is an active member of the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP — a claim denied by the ruling party.

Talking to reporters outside Rashid’s home, Reddy alleged that the police lied about the murder claiming there was no political motive behind it but only “personal grounds”.

He termed Rashid’s murder a “deliberate act to instill fear across the state” and accused the police of failing to take action against the perpetrators and instead allegedly targeting the victims.

Demanding an apology from Naidu, Reddy said the state government must protect those who did not vote for the TDP.