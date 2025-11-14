AP man kills wife in broad daylight over infidelity suspicion

Andhra Pradesh: A man on Thursday, November 13, allegedly murdered his wife in broad daylight by slitting her throat open on suspicion of infidelity in Vijaywada‘s Suryapet.

According to the police, the victim, Saraswathi, 30, was from Nuzvid and worked as a nurse in a private hospital. Her husband, Vijay, was an employee at another hospital as an operating theatre assistant. They had a love marriage in 2022.

On the day of the attack, Saraswathi was working her usual shift, which ended at 2 am. Vijay arrived at her work at around 2:18 armed with a knife, waiting to launch an attack.

He slit her throat right outside the building as onlookers watched in horror. He also allegedly threatened anyone who tried to intervene, leaving witnesses shocked and terrified.

Saraswathi was immediately rushed to a government hospital, where she was declared dead.

Police have registered a case against Vijay, who is being held for questioning in connection with the murder.