AP: Over 1.3K conducted under ‘Jagananna Suraksha’ programme

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd July 2023 12:13 pm IST
Andhra CM unveils G20 Global Pharma Summit 2023 brochure
Andhra CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amravati: Over 1,300 camps under the ‘Jagananna Suraksha’ programme were conducted across Andhra Pradesh on Saturday for resolving people’s grievances, the state government said.

Government employees, volunteers, and people’s representatives interacted with the complainants on a “massive scale and issued tokens after registering their complainants”, according to an official statement.

These camps will be held for a month in 15,004 wards and village secretariats across the state.

MS Education Academy

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched ‘Jagananna Suraksha’, a month-long programme to reach out to all the households in the state to resolve their grievances.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd July 2023 12:13 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button