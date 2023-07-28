AP: Pawan Kalyan fans arrested for pouring milk on theatre screen

Amid the frenzy, the theatre screen was torn, following which police swung into action.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 28th July 2023 8:37 pm IST
Police detain some youngsters for creating ruckus at a theatre while Pawan Kalyan's new movie was being screened

Hyderabad: As the actor-politician, Pawan Kayan’s starter ‘Bro’ was released, some fans were arrested from Soundary Theatre in Andhra Prasad’s Parvatipurm for performing ‘milk abhishekham’ (milk pouring) on the screen on Friday, July 28.

In the frenzy, the theatre screen was torn, following which police swung into action.

In a viral video, the youngsters were seen crying while sitting in the police jeep with torn clothes.

One of the fans reportedly climbed up the stairs and applied vermillion on Pawan Kalyan’s movie poster.

Days before the release of ‘Bro’, Pawan Kalyan said that the Telugu film industry offers equal opportunities to everyone, irrespective of their backgrounds and position.

Discussing the new rules of the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI), which say just Tamil specialists ought to star in Tamil movies, the actor said the Tamil film industry too should be inclusive.

He added that the movie highlights Sujith Vaassudev who is from Kerala, and Urvashi Rautela from the North.

‘Bro’ movie is the remake of the Tamil film ‘Vinodhaya Sitham’, directed by Samuthirakani, ‘Bro’ also stars Sai Dharam Tej along with Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, Subbaraju and Vennela Kishore.

