Blue Whale washes ashore in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th July 2023 1:30 pm IST
Visakhapatnam: A giant fish, said to be a Blue Whale, has washed ashore off Bay of Bengal in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district.

The dead fish washed ashore at Meghavaram beach in Santhabommali mandal.
Local fishermen say this is a rare fish in these seas. They suspect that it
died after entering shallow water.

The fish is about 25 feet long and weighs five tonnes. The Blue Whale is
said to be the biggest animal on earth.

Large number of people from nearby villagers gathered to see the fish.
Curious onlookers were seen taking selfies.

In 2021, some fishermen had rescued a shark entangled in the shore fishing
net on Tantadi beach in Visakhapatnam.

According to officials, it was a whale shark. It was later guided back to the
sea by the forest department officials, fishermen and wildlife conservationists.

