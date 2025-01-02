AP: PM Modi to address public meeting in Visakhapatnam on Jan 8

Modi will be addressing a public meeting at the Engineering College Grounds of Andhra University, along with AP chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 2nd January 2025 7:41 pm IST
BJP, TDP to work together for upcoming AP, LS polls: TDP MP
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and PM Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Amaravathi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Visakhapatnam to lay foundation stone for the “Green Hydrogen Plant”, established under the aegis of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), in Achyuthapuram mandal on January 8.

Modi will be spending his time in Visakhapatnam from 3 pm to 7 pm, during which he will also be addressing a public meeting at the Engineering College Grounds of Andhra University.

He will dedicate various road and railway projects virtually from the public meeting venue on the occasion.

Modi will share the stage with AP chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his visit.

