AP: PM Modi to address public meeting in Visakhapatnam on Jan 8

Amaravathi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Visakhapatnam to lay foundation stone for the “Green Hydrogen Plant”, established under the aegis of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), in Achyuthapuram mandal on January 8.

Modi will be spending his time in Visakhapatnam from 3 pm to 7 pm, during which he will also be addressing a public meeting at the Engineering College Grounds of Andhra University.

Also Read Job creation gathers further momentum in 2024-25

He will dedicate various road and railway projects virtually from the public meeting venue on the occasion.

Modi will share the stage with AP chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his visit.