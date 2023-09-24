Tight security on Andhra-Telangana border to stop car rally

Vijayawada: Police beefed up security on the border with Andhra Pradesh to stop a car rally of IT employees from Hyderabad to Rajahmundry in support of former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is in judicial custody in the skill development case.

Large number of policemen have been deployed on the inter-state border at Garikapadu in Krishna district since Saturday night. All vehicles entering into the state were being checked, irking some commuters, who entered into an argument with police officials.

Police have already announced that there is no permission for the car rally. Security has also been tightened on the Andhra-Telangana border at Rajupeta in NTR district.

Vehicle checking was also taken up by police on the inter-state border at Jeelugumilli check-post in West Godavari district.

Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has criticised the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government for the police restrictions. “This is not the Pakistan border, this is Andhra Pradesh border,” the TDP posted on X along with a picture of dozens of policemen in riot gear posted on the inter-state border.

The TDP questioned why the chief minister was scared over the rally by IT employees. TDP Professionals Wing president Tejaswini said that the state government is acting in a manner as if Andhra Pradesh is not part of India. She said while she had freedom to go anywhere in the country, she was not free to move in Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP also shared on social media visuals of the car rally which started from Hyderabad.

Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on September 9, is lodged in Rajahmundry Central Jail.

Police have also tightened the security in Rajahmundry as a precautionary measure. Prohibitory orders banning meetings and rallies remained in force in the town.

The CID continued questioning Naidu for a second day on Sunday. The TDP supremo is being questioned in the jail as per the orders of the Vijayawada ACB Court.

As Naidu’s judicial custody is ending Sunday, he will be produced before the judge virtually after questioning by the CID on Sunday evening.

The Vijayawada Court had Friday extended Naidu’s judicial custody till September 24. The same day the court sent him to CID custody for two days.

Andhra Pradesh High Court had Friday dismissed a petition by Naidu for quashing the FIR registered in the case and also his judicial remand.

Naidu has challenged the High Court order in the Supreme Court. His petition is likely to come up for hearing on Monday.