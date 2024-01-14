AP police to arrest MP Raghu Rama under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act

Anantapur: The Andhra Pradesh Police Department is seeking the arrest of Narasapur MP Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju in connection with a case registered under the SC and ST Prevention of Atrocities Act in the Anantapur district.

The case was filed following a complaint by Kolla Ramesh, a resident of Raptadu Mandal in the Anantapur district. The police department stated that Ramakrishna Raju has allegedly abused and made derogatory statements against PV Sunil Kumar, IPS, DGP, and former CID chief, during a speech broadcasted in the media.

The statements made by the MP had the effect of inciting violence among different sections of society and were defamatory in nature. A criminal case was registered against Ramakrishna Raju under various sections of the IPC in the Anantapur district, and the investigation is ongoing.

It is important to note that the law does not provide anticipatory bail for individuals accused in a case under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, 2018. Police teams from Anantapur district are actively searching for the MP and have deployed personnel in Hyderabad, Narasapur, and Rajamundry in anticipation of his possible arrival in the coming days.