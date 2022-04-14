AP Pollution Control Board orders closure of Eluru factory after fire mishap

Hyderabad: Following the death of six employees due to a fire mishap on Thursday at the chemical factory in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh , the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control board has ordered the closure of the factory.

Based on its investigation of the incident, the board ordered the Porus Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. a unit at Akkireddygudem village to be closed and to cut power supply to the unit. The board found that the unit caught fire due to the explosion of a rector while the workers were manufacturing 4-Nitro -N-methyl phtalimide.

The investigation revealed that the fire broke out due to negligence on the part of the unit authorities. The board further said that the incident also put the peripheral areas at risk since it led to the release of hazarduos waste from the unit.

Following the incident chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced ex-gratia ammount of Rs 25 lakh to be given to the families of the deceased. The chief minister also declared Rs 5 lakh compensation for each of those critically injured and Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained minor injuries.

With inputs from agencies.