AP: Probe ordered into YSRCP MP’s alleged nude video call

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday ordered a probe after an alleged nude video call of YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav went viral.

The MP, however, claimed that it was a morphed video to malign him.

In the video which were circulated on social media platforms, the Lok Sabha member from Hindupur constituency allegedly chatted with a woman and also allegedly took off his clothes.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP alleged that the videos were part of a conspiracy to defame him.

He told reporters in New Delhi that he has lodged a complaint with the police. Madhav claimed that his videos from a gym were morphed by those who want to tarnish his image.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has reportedly taken serious note of the incident.

YSRCP General Secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the government has ordered a probe.

“Madhav has denied the allegations against him. He has complained to the police that it’s a morphed video. Police are carrying out the investigating. If it comes out that it’s not a morphed video, strong action will be taken against him,” he said.

Ramakrishna Reddy made it clear that the party would not tolerate such activities.

Meanwhile, opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has said that behaviour of some YSRCP leaders is very shameless.

Also Read Andhra Pradesh: Alert bus conductor saves 24 passengers

Former MLA and senior TDP leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao felt that the behaviour of some of the YSRCP leaders is very despicable and the video of Hindupur Lok Sabha member Gorantla Madhav that is going viral on social media speaks volumes about the reprehensible conduct of their party leaders.

Umamaheswara Rao told media persons here that the behavior of YSRCP MPs, Ministers, former ministers, MLAs and other party leaders is very disgusting.

As per the election affidavit, cases under Section 376, Section 302 and Section 506 are pending against Gorantla Madhav, Bonda Uma said, alleging that it is Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, who is responsible for this kind of sickening behaviour of his party MPs, his Cabinet colleagues, former ministers, MLAs and other YSRCP leaders.

“In the past too, we all have witnessed how the video in which Minister Ambati Rambabu made some objectionable remarks against a woman. Jagan Mohan Reddy shamelessly accommodated him in his Cabinet,” the TDP leader remarked.