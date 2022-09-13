AP: Red alert issued in Srikakulam district amid floods

Hyderabad: Following heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh, several rivers including Vamsadhara, Nagavali and Bahuda were flooded. In addition to the catchment areas of the neighbouring state of Odisha, the rivers that have been in spate for the past week received massive floods on September 13 as well.

Bahuda received 20,000 cusecs of water, followed by the Nagavali river with about 30,000 cusecs. Officials in charge of irrigation are releasing extra water from the Vamsadhara river from the Gotta barrage. Rains have also been disruptive in Srikakulam town due to breaches in neighbouring tanks.

The Srikakulam Collector, Shrikesh B. Lathkar, and other officials visited Pedapadu and other locations to examine relief efforts, which included improving the drainage system. By Tuesday morning, 58.8 mm of rain had fallen in Srikakulam town. With 128.4 mm, Gara Mandal had the most rainfall, followed by Polaki with 64.2 mm.

Heavy rain disrupts vehicular movement at #Kolkata #Chennai NH near Srikakulam. A red alert was issued as all the roads were waterlogged. People's life traffic is at a standstill. Holiday declared in schools. North coastal #AndhraPradesh is receiving heavy rain due to depression. pic.twitter.com/zA0MsRdoGN — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 13, 2022

Heavy rains occurred in Narasannapeta, Amadalavalasa, and other towns and Mandal headquarters. In order to avert dangerous situations brought on by floods and severe rains. Shrikesh ordered officials to stay alert for a few days.