AP: TDP MP Ravindra slams YSRCP govt for ‘lack of development’

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party MP, Kanakamedala Ravindra, on Saturday attacked the YSRCP government in the state, alleging that more than four years into the YSRCP government’s tenure, the state has not seen any development.

Ravindra said that the “stalled progress” of the Polavaram project is an example of the unfulfilled promises of the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government.

Ravindra accused the Jagan government of deceiving the public and farmers under the guise of the Jalayagnam initiative.

Despite being in power for over five years, he questioned the government’s commitment to development, asserting that the blame directed towards the former Chief Minister, Chandra Babu Naidu, appears to be a diversionary tactic.

The MP called for transparency and accountability, urging the Jagan administration to address the concerns raised by citizens

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday targeted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying that there has been no development in the state for the past 5 years and in the name of welfare schemes, the Jagan government is looting Rs 100 by giving Rs 10 to the people.

“TDP’s policy balances both welfare and development. The TDP is the only party that has initiated welfare schemes in the country. There has been no development in the state for the past 5 years. In the name of welfare schemes, the Jagan government is looting Rs 100 by giving Rs 10 to the people,” Naidu said.

TDP Chief and Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, said this while addressing the people at the ‘Ra Kadali Ra’ public meeting in Kanigiri.

“With my vision, I promoted the IT sector 25 years ago. The people who followed the path laid by TDP are now earning more than what people in Hyderabad, Bangalore, the USA, and London are earning. If the state is developed, wealth will be created. With this wealth, the government’s earnings will increase, and this wealth can be used to provide welfare schemes and justice to the people. The Jagan government doesn’t know how to create wealth,” Naidu said.

Further, Chandrababu Naidu alleged that “Jagan Reddy brought terrorism to the state. TDP provided IT jobs, but Jagan Reddy is giving people volunteer jobs with a Rs 5,000 salary. People are in no situation to buy essential commodities.”

TDP Supremo further alleged that the ruling party has hiked electricity prices nine times in the state; however, during the TDP regime, not even a single attempt was made to hike electricity prices.

“Andhra Pradesh has become the destination for high petrol and diesel prices in the country, along with hiking electricity charges nine times. TDP had never hiked electricity charges. I’m again assuring people that with efficient governance, there will be no need to hike the charges. The taxes in the state have been hiked like never before and there is a Rs 13 lakh crore debt in Andhra Pradesh. The burden of the debt will be on the people through the charges for petrol, diesel, and essential commodities,” the TDP chief said.